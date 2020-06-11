Passed away peacefully at La Maison Aube-Lumière on Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at the age of 78. Bryan was survived by his wife Mary Dezan and was predeceased by his father Lionel Perrault, mother Sara Roberts, daughter Lynda Perrault-Bobbitt and his step-daughter Monique Corriveau-Cadet.
He leaves to mourn his brother Robert (Doreen), nephew Desmond, his daughters Brenda (David Visser), Wanda (Robert Campbell), son-in-laws Denis Bobbitt and Robert Cadet, step-son Michel Corriveau (Kim Corriveau) and step-daughter Sylvie Corriveau (Rob Chainey).
He was grandfather to Sheena (Tim Brazeau), Patrick and Ryan Campbell, Conway, Samantha, Heather Bobbitt, Robert Cadet Jr. and great grampie to Alexis Brazeau and Hailey Bobbitt.
Special thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of La Maison Aube-Lumière who devoted their time and energy to keeping Bryan comfortable on his voyage home. And to our HCC Family for being there with us during these last few days. Words can never express how you have all touched our hearts. May God bless you all!
Donations to the Canadian Cancer Society or La Maison Aube-Lumière would be greatly appreciated by the family.
John 3: 16-17
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Jun. 11 to Jun. 12, 2020.