At Sherbrooke on November 26th, 2020 at the age of 73 passed away Mr. Bryan Smith, husband of Mrs. Colleen Smith, living in West Bolton. He was the son of the late Frank Smith and Rena Davis.He is survived by his wife Colleen and his son Mark.He was the brother of: the late Raymond, Ivan and Stanley.He leaves to mourn his brother: Sid and many nieces and nephews and friends.Colleen and Mark would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the SNT Bowen in Sherbrooke for the wonderful care they gave him while he was there.Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.According to the wishes of the family no service will be held.However, you can send your sympathies to the family via our website: