1/1
Bryan Smith
1947-2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bryan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
At Sherbrooke on November 26th, 2020 at the age of 73 passed away Mr. Bryan Smith, husband of Mrs. Colleen Smith, living in West Bolton. He was the son of the late Frank Smith and Rena Davis.
He is survived by his wife Colleen and his son Mark.
He was the brother of: the late Raymond, Ivan and Stanley.
He leaves to mourn his brother: Sid and many nieces and nephews and friends.
Colleen and Mark would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at the SNT Bowen in Sherbrooke for the wonderful care they gave him while he was there.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
According to the wishes of the family no service will be held.
However, you can send your sympathies to the family via our website:
www.famillebessette.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved