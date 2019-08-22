Home

Cass Funeral Home
900 Clough Street
Ayer's Cliff, QC J0B 1C0
819-876-5213
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cass Funeral Home
900 Clough Street
Ayer's Cliff, QC J0B 1C0
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Cass Funeral Home
900 Clough Street
Ayer's Cliff, QC J0B 1C0
Bryant Smith


1962 - 2019
Bryant Smith Obituary
Passed away suddenly at the CHLSD Memphremagog on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at the age of 57. Son of the late Mervyn Smith and the late Glenda Decoteau.
He leaves to mourn his sisters and brother: Charlene (late Richard Palmer), Debra (Lewis Burnham) and Galen (Lori Hunt). He is predeceased by his brother Gilbert. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, other ­relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Cass Funeral Home, 900 Clough St., Ayer's Cliff, QC, J0B 1C0, on Monday, August 26th, 2019 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. Interment at the Ayer's Cliff cemetery. 
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Magog hospital Foundation, 50, rue St-Patrice Est, Magog (Québec) J1X 3X3, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 23, 2019
