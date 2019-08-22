|
|
Passed away suddenly at the CHLSD Memphremagog on Sunday, August 18th, 2019 at the age of 57. Son of the late Mervyn Smith and the late Glenda Decoteau.
He leaves to mourn his sisters and brother: Charlene (late Richard Palmer), Debra (Lewis Burnham) and Galen (Lori Hunt). He is predeceased by his brother Gilbert. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Cass Funeral Home, 900 Clough St., Ayer's Cliff, QC, J0B 1C0, on Monday, August 26th, 2019 from 12 noon to 2 p.m. A celebration of life will follow at 2 p.m. Interment at the Ayer's Cliff cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Magog hospital Foundation, 50, rue St-Patrice Est, Magog (Québec) J1X 3X3, would be appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 23, 2019