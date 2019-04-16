Monday, April 15, 2019 was the end of a great era known as the Burton McConnell years. A life filled with great friends, family, learning, hard work, travel and an ­overall passion for life.

Born in Sawyerville, Quebec on October 1, 1939, Burt was raised on a farm with no electricity. With his father a farmer and mother a teacher he developed a physical and intellectual work ethic that facilitated a 40 year career at the Bank of ­Montreal where he eventually rose to the executive ranks, but his proudest achievements came through his recognition of being a Champion of the ­People.

In retirement, he volunteered in various functions including the Wales Home Foundation, Lennoxville Community Aid Foundation, Sawyerville Royal ­Canadian Legion, the Lennoxville Curling Club and both the Progressive ­Conservative and Liberal Party of Canada. He continued to read variously, write extensively about WWI and the contributions and eventual sacrifice of his uncle George Thompson, carve wooden duck decoys, make maple syrup, work on the farm and travel the world.

Burt will miss spending time with his all of his friends, the entire McConnell clan and more specifically his brother Raymond and his wife Donna, Chester and his wife Barbara and all of their respective families. His daughter Joanne Peach and her husband Brian Peach, his son Grant McConnell and his wife ­Rosemarie Pilon. As his health started to fail, it was the achievements of his grandchildren that inspired him to keep fighting: Malcolm and Erin Peach, Mathieu Zerter, Kurtis, Lindsey & Sara McConnell and great-grandchildren ­Sophie Zerter, Scout and Waylon McConnell.

Lastly, Burt will spend his eternity with his lifelong love Betty McConnell. Betty has been suffering for years with Alzheimer's disease.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Society of Canada would be ­appreciated.

https://alzheimer.ca/en/Home/Get-involved/Ways-to-donate



Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College Street, ­Sherbrooke (Lennoxville) Quebec on Saturday, April 20, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Published in Sherbrooke Record from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary