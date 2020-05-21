With the greatest sadness we had to say goodbye to our beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and brother, Calvin, on Monday, May 18, 2020, after a long battle with cancer. Calvin was born on November 29, 1938 in Sherbrooke, Quebec, son of Hiram and Rhoda Belknap. He grew up in Baldwin's Mills with his sister Betty (Jean-Paul Seguin) where he learned to love the countryside, nature and independence. Calvin was never happy unless he had work to do and being productive was how he measured his own success, and successful he was! He was proud to look after the home he and Lyse built for themselves, where he raised his family and cherished his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who knew him as Papa. Like most grandparents he offered lots of advice and a helping hand whenever it was needed. We might even say he got a little joy out of spoiling his grandkids when he thought it was the right thing to do.

Calvin worked for many years at Slalom Ski wear in Newport, Vermont and then finished his working career at the Crystal Lake Cemetery, in Stanstead, where he took great pride in seeing that everything was done to the highest standard.

In his later years Calvin and Lyse had more time for themselves and enjoyed travelling extensively in their motor home. They spent many weekends at the ocean and several winters in the south. Of course, all those excursions were best if the kids and grandkids were included.

Calvin was blessed to have Lyse by his side to the very end and the family is extremely grateful to the Coaticook CLSC and Dr. Benoit Gauthier who did everything to make his last days as comfortable as possible.

Calvin will be forever in the hearts of his wife Lyse, his sister Betty, his son Brian (Joanne), his daughter Lysa (Brian), his grandchildren Jacob, Josh (Jasmine), Philip (Ni-Chelle), Jordan and Naomi as well as his great-grandchildren Malia and Landon.

There will be a celebration of Calvin's life later in the summer. Donations in memory of Calvin may be made to the Crystal Lake Cemetery, 250, Curtis Rd, Stanstead, QC, J0B 3E0.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store