It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Camilla on December 5, 2018.

Predeceased by her parents, John (Jack) Parkes and Ebba Christoffersen Parkes, her sister Carol Ann (Parkes) Pompeo, her brother-in-law George Pompeo and her loving husband of 62 years, Robert (Frank) Provost.

Camilla will be lovingly remembered by her children, Robert, Mike (Cathy), Alan (Laura), Tina (Philippe), Teresa (Bruno) and Allison (Dan), as well as her 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

She will also be deeply missed by her many loving cousins and dear friends in Montreal, Knowlton and Yuma, Arizona.

Her passing has left a gap in so many lives but her spirit, strength, never ending curiosity and compassion and love for people, animals and plants will live on in each of us.

A Funeral Service in her memory will be held on Saturday, August 3rd, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 24 Saint Paul Road, ­Knowlton, Quebec J0E 1V0. Followed by a Celebration luncheon of Camilla's life at 135 Saint Paul Road, Knowlton, Quebec J0E 1V0. Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 23, 2019