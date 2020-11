Or Copy this URL to Share

At Roslin, Ontario on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Carl Coates in his 56th year. Son of the late Donald and Carolyn (Humphrey) Coates. Husband of Shelley MacKenzie-Coates. Father of Bryan and David. Brother of Cathy (Robin) Goodfellow, Port Coquitlam BC; Barbara Coates, Kamloops BC and Garth (Isabel) Coates, Georgetown. The family will receive friends at the McConnell Funeral Home, Tweed, Ontario from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday November 4, 2020. The funeral service and interment will be private. Donations: Hastings Prince Edward Learning Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health Association.

