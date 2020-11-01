1/
Carl Leonard Coates
At Roslin, Ontario on Wednesday, October 28, 2020 Carl Coates in his 56th year. Son of the late Donald and Carolyn (Humphrey) Coates. Husband of Shelley MacKenzie-Coates. Father of Bryan and David. Brother of Cathy (Robin) Goodfellow, Port Coquitlam BC; Barbara Coates, Kamloops BC and Garth (Isabel) Coates, Georgetown. The family will receive friends at the McConnell Funeral Home, Tweed, Ontario from 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday November 4, 2020. The funeral service and interment will be private. Donations: Hastings Prince Edward Learning Foundation or the Canadian Mental Health Association.  
www.mcconnellfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2020.
