Carol Ann Bell
1957-2020
Carol Ann Bell passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at the CHUS Hotel Dieu Hospital in Sherbrooke, Quebec, at the age of 63.
She was predeceased by her parents W.R. Allen (Bill) Bell and Anny Karchewski. Dear sister of Al Bell (Lynda), Ottawa and Donald (Bobbi), Barrie, Ontario. Aunt of Andrew (Laura), Ottawa, Chris (Laura), Rothesay, NB, Jennifer, Barrie, Ontario and Tysha (Drew), Orillia, Ontario. Great aunt to six great nieces and nephews.
Carol was formerly a Sergeant in the Sherbrooke Hussars and served in a United Nations Peacekeeping tour in the former Yugoslavia and other overseas postings. Carol was a devoted daughter, caring for her mother and her father for many years. In recent years she was an active member of Église Saint Charles-Garnier in Sherbrooke.
Thank you to the staff at the Hotel Dieu Hospital and especially Dr. Sophie Plamondon for their excellent care and concern. Also, a very special thank you to Carol's devoted neighbours Françoise, Jeanne and Richard.
A private family memorial will be held at a later date. If desired, a donation may be made to a charity of your choice.
Funeral management and cremation were entrusted to:
STEVE L. ELKAS FUNERAL HOME
4230 Bertrand-Fabi, Sherbrooke QC
PHONE: 819-565-1155
FAX: 819-820-8872
info@steveelkas.com
www.steveelkas.com


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2020.
