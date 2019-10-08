|
|
Passed away peacefully at the Grace Village in Sherbrooke, on Friday, October 4, 2019, in her 97th year. Loving wife to the late Earle Hobbs, and loving mother to Marilyn and Karen (Steven Thorneloe). Dear grandmother of Aaron (Asmara Sosa) and Evan Turner, and Eric and Amy Thorneloe. Great-grandmother to Maddox Turner Sosa. She also leaves to mourn her niece by marriage Diane Clark (George), other family and friends.
Predeceased by her parents Samuel E. Jameson and Gladys K. Bell, her brother Murray (Enid), her father and mother in-law, Bill and Louise (Evans) Hobbs. Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home (3006 College St., Sherbrooke, QC) on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment at the Malvern Cemetery.
The family would like to thank the staff at the Grace Village for their compassion and professional care provided to Carol.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grace Village or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 9, 2019