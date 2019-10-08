Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Resources
More Obituaries for Carol Hobbs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carol Barbara (Jameson) Hobbs


1923 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carol Barbara (Jameson) Hobbs Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the Grace Village in ­Sherbrooke, on Friday, October 4, 2019, in her 97th year. Loving wife to the late Earle Hobbs, and loving mother to Marilyn and Karen (Steven Thorneloe). Dear ­grandmother of Aaron (Asmara Sosa) and Evan Turner, and Eric and Amy Thorneloe. Great-grandmother to Maddox Turner Sosa. She also leaves to mourn her niece by marriage Diane Clark (George), other family and friends.

Predeceased by her parents Samuel E. Jameson and Gladys K. Bell, her brother Murray (Enid), her father and mother in-law, Bill and Louise (Evans) Hobbs. ­Visitation will take place at the Cass Funeral Home (3006 College St., ­Sherbrooke, QC) on Saturday, October 26, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 2 p.m. Interment at the Malvern Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Grace Village for their ­compassion and professional care provided to Carol.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grace Village or charity of your choice would be greatly appreciated by the family.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carol's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now