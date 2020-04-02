|
|
On the windy, rainy afternoon of March 29th, 2020 at Maison Au Diapason, Bromont Quebec, our beloved mother, sister and friend, Carole Johnston, passed into eternal rest following her battle with cancer.
Born on January 24th, 1944, in Montreal, Carole was the eldest of three children born to the late Jean May (Newbury) Johnston and Thomas Johnston of Verdun, Quebec. She was a wonderful big sister who leaves her siblings, Cathy (Howard) Pessoa and Bill Johnston to mourn her loss. Carole's sense of humour and her deep love for her children, her family and her friends, were her trademarks in life. Carole treasured her large circle of friends and these friends stood by her side throughout her illness. We acknowledge the great loss felt by her sister, Cathy; friends, Joanne, Isabelle and Guy, Sue, Bev and John, Norm, Kate, Bonnie, the Beattie twins and Lois. These last nine months brought many gifts in the way of family gatherings, laughter and memories which will sustain us for a lifetime. Of special note is the kind and loving care provided by our sister, Lisa who helped our mother on her journey with love and laughter.
Carole leaves to mourn, her four children: Tom (Shawn) Eldridge, Weyburn SK., Sheri-Lee (Perry) Lambourne, Antigonish, NS, Lisa (John) Sears, Antigonish, NS and Andrew (Stephanie) Paige, Knowlton, Qc. She also leaves to mourn her treasured grandchildren: Tessa (Peter) Laureijs, Merigomish, NS, Ben, Elliot and Alex Lambourne, Antigonish, NS, Addison (Michelle) Eldridge, Bondville, Qc, Renata (Dylan) Stewart. Binscarth, Manitoba, Brady and Ethan Johnston, Felix and Paislee Davis and baby Olivia Paige as well as her beloved great-grandchildren: Rylee, Tyler, Dean and Sawyer. She also leaves to mourn: Boyd Paige, the father of her son, Andrew as well as her loving nephew, Chuck (Monica) Pessoa, Chateauguay, Qc. Carole was predeceased by: her former husband, Richard Eldridge, her granddaughter Bryar-Leigh Rose and her brother-in-law Norman Pessoa.
Heartfelt thanks to Dr. Christine Nolze for her loving care over the last two decades. Many thanks to the staff at the CHUS and BMP hospitals for their professional care. To the staff at Maison Au Diapason, your warmth and respectful ways with our mother and your understanding of our experience will always be treasured.
Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life and reception will be held at a later date.
Donations may be made in Carole's memory to Maison Au Diapason, Bromont, Quebec www.audiapason.org/la-fondation/.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 3, 2020