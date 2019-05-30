Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Carole McCormack Quinlan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carole Margaret McCormack Quinlan


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carole Margaret McCormack Quinlan Obituary
Peacefully at the Wales Home, ­Cleveland, QC, on May 27, 2019 in her 83rd year.

Daughter of the late James ­McCormack and the late Margaret Brady and wife of the late Robert Quinlan of Winnipeg. Loving sister of David McCormack (Carol ­Meldrum) of Lennoxville, QC. Dear mother of Michael de Ste. Croix of Sudbury and Sharon de Ste. Croix of Montreal. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Lifelong friend of Carole Anne Wright Fitzpatrick.

There will be cremation followed by burial at the Mount Royal Cemetery.

Many thanks to the staff at the Wales Home for their wonderful care. Funeral services entrusted to the Steve L. Elkas Funeral Home, Sherbrooke, QC, 819-565-1155.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 31, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.