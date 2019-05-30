|
|
Peacefully at the Wales Home, Cleveland, QC, on May 27, 2019 in her 83rd year.
Daughter of the late James McCormack and the late Margaret Brady and wife of the late Robert Quinlan of Winnipeg. Loving sister of David McCormack (Carol Meldrum) of Lennoxville, QC. Dear mother of Michael de Ste. Croix of Sudbury and Sharon de Ste. Croix of Montreal. Also survived by 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Lifelong friend of Carole Anne Wright Fitzpatrick.
There will be cremation followed by burial at the Mount Royal Cemetery.
Many thanks to the staff at the Wales Home for their wonderful care. Funeral services entrusted to the Steve L. Elkas Funeral Home, Sherbrooke, QC, 819-565-1155.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 31, 2019