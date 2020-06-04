Died peacefully at Brome Missisquoi Perkins Hospital, aged 89. She grew up in the Eastern Townships, attended Bishop's University, University of Western Ontario, and McGill. Career highlights include the Sherbrooke Record, Bell Canada, John Abbott College and Dawson College.

Predeceased by her husband Alex Potter. Sadly missed by children Kathryn (Gord), Shelly, Derek (Gail), Alex (Maria), Megan (Phil); grandchildren Sean (Margie), Bryan, Angus (Victoria), Katherine, George, Henry, Chloe and Jude; great grandchild Maddie; her companion, Dan Sherry and his family; and many friends. Instead of flowers, consider a donation to the Brome Missisquoi Perkins Hospital or the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The family is grateful to the hospital staff and to Doctors Andriuk, Chabot, and Rivest.

A celebration of life will be held June 8.



