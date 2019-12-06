|
At Moira Place LTC Tweed, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Carolyn (Humphrey) formerly of Frankford and Lennoxville Que., in her 91st year. Daughter of the late Henry & Sarah (Roarke) Humphrey. Wife of the late Donald John Coates. Loving mother of Cathy (Robin) Goodfellow, Port Coquitlam BC; Barbara Coates, Kamloops BC; Garth (Isabel) Georgetown & Carl (Shelley), Roslin. Devoted grandmother of Andrew & Laura, Bryan & David. The family will receive friends at the McConnell Funeral Home, Tweed from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 where funeral service will take place at 12:00 noon. Interment: Victoria Cemetery, Tweed. Donations: Alzheimer's Society or Charity of Choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 6, 2019