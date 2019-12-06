Home

Carolyn Sarah Coates

Carolyn Sarah Coates Obituary
At Moira Place LTC Tweed, on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, Carolyn (Humphrey) formerly of Frankford and Lennoxville Que., in her 91st year. Daughter of the late Henry & Sarah (Roarke) Humphrey. Wife of the late Donald John Coates. Loving mother of Cathy (Robin) ­Goodfellow, Port Coquitlam BC; ­Barbara Coates, Kamloops BC; Garth ­(Isabel) Georgetown & Carl (Shelley), Roslin. Devoted grandmother of ­Andrew & Laura, Bryan & David. The family will receive friends at the ­McConnell Funeral Home, Tweed from 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 where funeral service will take place at 12:00 noon. Interment: ­Victoria Cemetery, Tweed. Donations: Alzheimer's Society or Charity of Choice.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Dec. 6, 2019
