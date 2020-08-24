Passed away peacefully in Cowansville, on August 17, 2020, at the age of 80, life long resident of Bedford, wife of late Mr. Calvin (Bud) Derick, daughter of the late Gardner Chrysler and Margaret Best. She is also predeceased by her daughter Judy Derick (Michael) and her brother the late Robert (Edith).

She leaves to mourn her son: Peter (Linda), her five grandchildren; her brothers; Bruce (Frances), Thomas, her nieces and nephews, and other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held at: Complexe funéraire BROME-MISSISQUOI, 215 rue de la Rivière, Bedford, Qc., 450 248-2911., complexefuneraire.ca

On September 12, 2020 starting at 9:30 a.m., followed by a celebration of her life at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at the Noyan Anglican Cemetery.

Donations to Claude DeSerres Foundation would be appreciated by the family. Forms will be available at the Funeral home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store