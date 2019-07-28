|
Surrounded by her family, Elaine passed away in Ottawa after a brief illness on July 26, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved wife of Douglas Parker for 59 years, loving mother of Karen Robertson (Hugh), Sue-Anne Poutanen (Neil), and Kimberley Parker (Sean Fitzpatrick). Doting grandmother of Caroline and Parker Robertson, Makayla, Joshua and Kyra Poutanen, and Kaliegh, Laila and Quinlan Fitzpatrick. Dear sister of brothers Douglas Kerr (late Sheila) and Bruce Kerr (Hazel). Elaine is the daughter of the late Franklin and Hazel Kerr of Island Brook, Quebec. She is predeceased by her brother Russell and sister Doreen. If you were fortunate to know this incredible lady you know how deeply she will be missed. She lived for her grandchildren and paid exceptional attention to their activities and accomplishments. In addition to her family, Elaine was passionate about her friendships in her community, including her bridge and aerobics friends. She loved gardening, and she volunteered with Meals on Wheels for almost 40 years.
Visitation will be held at Beechwood National Memorial Centre, 280 Beechwood Ave,. Ottawa, on Wednesday, July 31 from 7 to 9 p.m. and on Thursday, August 1 after 2:30 p.m. until the service in the Sacred Space at 3 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Ottawa Hospital and to the Canadian would be appreciated.
We would like to thank Dr. Samantha Halman, the 5th floor nursing staff and the other hospital medical professionals who were so kind and caring.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on July 29, 2019