|
|
Catherine, our Mum, Mimi, Aunt and friend, went to be with her Lord on August 6, 2019 at Grace Village. She leaves to mourn her son Scott (Jennifer) and her grandchildren Brittany, Nathaniel (Kaitlin) and Brianna, as well as her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her husband Gerald, her brothers Bryce (Dorothy) and John Smith and her sisters Geraldine Spaulding (Clifford), and Edythe Bradley (Bruce).
The visitation will be held on Saturday, August 17th at Grace Village (1515 rue Pleasant View, Sherbrooke, Qc.) at 1:00 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m., and a reception at the same location. Interment at the Eaton Cemetery at 4:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the W. J. Klinck Foundation.
Thank you to the staff at Grace Village for the care they provided.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019