Cathy Louise Blanchette
1969-2020
Peacefully at home surrounded by family, August 19th, 2020, passed away Mrs. Cathy Louise Blanchette, beloved wife of Glen Badger.
Besides her loving husband Glen, she leaves to mourn her children: Crystal (Rene Benoit), Jesse and Anissa Badger, all of Fulford. Cherished grandmother of: Oria, she was the daughter of: Dorothée Desnoyers (Gary), the late Robert Blanchette.
She also leaves to mourn her brothers and sister: Bobby-Joe, Louis of Sutton, Qc, Robert Blanchette (Nathalie) of Ontario, sister-in-law of: Cindy (late Harry), late Elizabeth (Lawrence). She is also survived by many nieces and nephews.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
A celebration of Cathy's life will be held at a later date.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
