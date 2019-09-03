|
At the CSSS-IUGS, Pavillon St-Vincent of Sherbrooke, on September 1st, 2019, at the honorable age of 102 years and 9 months, passed away Mrs. Cécile Longpré, wife of the late Mr. Paul Gauthier and daughter of the late Mrs. Rosanna Foisy and of the late Mr. Francis Longpré.
She will be sadly missed by her children: Marie-Anne, Colette, Claude (Louise Dallaire), Benoit (Brenda Williams) and Réjeanne (Michel Gauthier); her grandchildren: Stéphane Gauthier (Sophie), Martin Gauthier (Louise). Kimberly Gauthier, Shawn Gauthier (Marie-Therese), Sarah Gauthier (Robert), Amelie Dumont (Martin), Olivier Dumont (Joanie); her great-grandchildren, Tommy, Samuel, Pamela, Mirka, William, Anthony, Thomas, Hayden, Victor; and her great-great-grandchildren: Alex, Eleonore and Romy.
She also leaves her sisters Diane and Georgette Longpré, as well as several other nephews, nieces, other relatives and friends. Finally, she went to join her late husband, her other brothers and sisters, as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law of the Gauthier family.
The family will welcome you to the Steve L. Elkas Funeral Complex, 4230 Bertrand-Fabi Street, Sherbrooke, on Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 10 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. A celebration will follow at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel of the same place.
The family wishes to warmly thank all the staff at Pavillon Rock-Forest for their presence, dedication and great availability. Also, thanks to the late Gisèle (12/06/2019), Diane and Georgette, in spite of the distance, for the attention paid to their older sister.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Sept. 4, 2019