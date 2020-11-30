It is with great sadness that our family announces the passing of Charlie on Monday, November 23, 2020 at the age of 85. Charlie died unexpectedly but peacefully with loved ones by his side.
Charlie was born and raised in the Eastern Townships, Quebec where he led an active life growing up with cousins and competing in the sports he loved, curling and golf. Charlie loved spending time on the golf course and was proud to have hit a hole-in-one. He was passionate about curling, making lifelong friends who competed together in the 1960's to represent Quebec at the Briars. Charlie was instrumental in the construction of the Milby Golf Club, was an active member at Northridge Golf Course and at the Brant Curling Club.
Charlie's family raised beef cattle and were pioneers in the Quebec trucking industry, owning and operating C.C. Warner Transport. Charlie continued the family trucking tradition, working in management with Direct Transportation (Sherbrooke, Oshawa, Hamilton) and then managed transportation and logistics for Sonoco Products in Brantford.
Charlie and Penney (nee Peterson) were high school sweethearts who met and married in their hometown of Lennoxville. Together they raised a large and happy family with 4 children Karen (Mike), Crystal (Gord), Clint (Amanda) and Phil (Lesley), 7 grandchildren Adam (Noelle), Emma (Zach), Connor, Spencer, Nolan, Bo and Paige, and 2 great-grandchildren Lincoln and Jackson. Charlie was very proud of his heritage and fully supported the accomplishments of his family.
Predeceased by his brother Edson and brother-in-law James Cairns. Charlie will be sadly missed by his sister Ann (Jim), sister-in-law Dana along with extended family members, fellow Masons and numerous friends from across Canada.
A celebration of Charlie's life will be held in the future when friends and family can once again gather safely. Condolences can be emailed to thoughtsofcharlie@gmail.com
which will be shared with the family. In lieu of flowers, feel free to make a memorial donation to the charity of your choice.