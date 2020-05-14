It is with profound sadness that the family of Charles Taillon announces his passing after a brief illness on Friday, May 8, 2020, at the age of 86.

Charles will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 58 years, Carole and their three children Arthur (Deanna), David (Erica) and Daniel (Tammy). Charles will also be fondly remembered by his 11 grandchildren, 5 step-grandchildren. He is survived by loving sisters, in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of long-time friends.

Due to current restrictive measures, a celebration of life will be held at the Bury cemetery, date to be announced later.

Memorial donations may be made in Charles's name to La Fondation du CHUS.



