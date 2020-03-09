|
|
Charlotte passed away peacefully during the early morning hours of March 7th, 2020, in her 98th year, at Grace Village in Sherbrooke, Quebec. Charlotte was born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, the eldest of five children of Stanley Wells and Esther Olmstead. She is predeceased by her brother Stanley, her first husband, Wesley Theobald and her loving husband of 52 years, Gordon Warnholtz. She will be dearly missed by her three children: son David (Lyn), and grandchildren Joshua, Kristen (Kumulia), and Lukas (Rachel); son Donald (Nancy) and grandchildren Jason (Leanne), Mark (Eleanor Anne), and Jared (Ruth) and her daughter Sharon (Doug) and grandchildren Skylar, Megan and Courtney (Joshua). She also leaves behind great-grandchildren Elijah, Micah, Miles, Nolan, Jace, Asher, Skylar, Eden and Mackenzie. Lovingly remembered by her three siblings David Wells (Anita), Charles Wells (Vivian) and Mary (Wendell Hardy) as well as her dear sister-in-law, Jean Warnholtz and all of their respective families.
Charlotte will always be known for her sincere faith in God and the generous hospitality she shared abundantly with family, friends and strangers alike.
A celebration of Charlotte's life will be held at Grace Village, 1515 Rue Pleasant View, Sherbrooke, Quebec, on Friday, March 13th. There will be informal visitation from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. followed by the service and reception.
We wish to express our thanks to the employees and volunteers of Grace Village for the wonderful care, attention and kindness Mom received while living in the Memory Care Wing.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Grace Village Memory Care Fund c/o Grace Village would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020