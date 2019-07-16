|
|
It is with heavy hearts that the family announces the passing of Christine Laura Cutler, wife of the late Larry Brazel, on July 12th, 2019 at the CHUS Hotel-Dieu. She leaves to mourn her three children, Ian Pratt, Colleen Brazel, and Michael Brazel.
Visitation will take place at Cass Funeral Home, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), on Friday, July 19th, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. at Cass Funeral Home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019