Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cass Funeral Home
3006 College
Sherbrooke, QC J1M 1Z5
(819) 564-1750
Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Cutler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Cutler


1964 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christine Cutler Obituary
It is with heavy hearts that the ­family announces the passing of Christine Laura Cutler, wife of the late Larry Brazel, on July 12th, 2019 at the CHUS Hotel-Dieu. She leaves to mourn her three children, Ian Pratt, Colleen Brazel, and Michael Brazel.

Visitation will take place at Cass ­Funeral Home, 3006 College St., Sherbrooke (Lennoxville), on Friday, July 19th, 2019 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 3 p.m. at Cass Funeral Home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from July 17 to July 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now