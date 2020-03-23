|
|
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Claire Hobbs (née David), peacefully at home in Dunham QC on March 14, 2020, in her 82nd year.
Born in Cowansville QC, Claire was the "baby" of a large farming family and still had a larger than life impact on everyone around her. Claire married Arthur Hobbs in 1962. Together at their farm in Dunham they planted not only an orchard but deep roots in the community and shared a loving relationship for 56 years. Claire's involvement at All Saints' Anglican Church in Dunham had a profound impact on church life: from the pews, to the choir stalls, and especially the kitchen.
Claire will be remembered as a loving wife, a caring mother and grandmother, an exceptional cook and hostess, a pillar of the church, and a generous and caring soul. She will be dearly missed by her son Michael (Mary), her daughter Jennifer (Jeff), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, surviving sisters Marion, Florence and Noreen, her large extended family, and many dear friends.
A funeral service will be held at All Saints' Anglican Church in Dunham at a future date. Arrangements are being organized with the Brome-Missisquoi Funeral Complex.
The family would like to extend heartfelt thanks to the palliative home services team from the CLSC in Cowansville.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BMP Foundation or All Saints Anglican Church Dunham. Forms are available at the Complex.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020