Claire (David) Hobbs
Passed peacefully at home in Dunham, QC on March 14, 2020, in her 82nd year. Claire will be remembered as a loving wife to the late Arthur Wilson Hobbs, a caring mother and grandmother, a pillar of the church, and a generous and caring soul. She will be dearly missed by her son, Michael (Mary), her daughter Jennifer (Jeff), her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, surviving sisters Marion, Florence and Noreen, her large extended family, and many dear friends.
The family will receive condolences at the Brome-Missisquoi Funeral Complex, 402 River Street,
Cowansville, QC 450.266.6061 on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Saturday, October 3rd from 12:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at All Saints' Anglican Church at 2:30 p.m. To manage numbers, those wishing to attend the service in person or virtually are asked to contact Mathieu Baker at 450.266.6061.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the BMP Foundation or All Saints' Anglican Church Dunham. Forms are available at the Complex.

Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Sep. 21 to Sep. 22, 2020.
