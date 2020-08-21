It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of Claire Weir Thibodeau on July 31, 2020 at St. Paul's Rest Home in Bury, Quebec at the age of 97. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Raymond Thibodeau.

Claire was a very proud mother, a talented bridge player, and a keen storyteller about her life long ago as a young girl and bride in the Eastern Townships of Quebec. She had an excellent sense of humour and loved a good practical joke.

She leaves to mourn her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Luc (Denise Cloutier; Kimberley, Sylvain, Alexandra, Léa, Jade, Louis –Philippe, Mélisa, Eve, Anne-Raphaëlle); Patricia (Richard Green; Catherine, Tristan, Keean, Victoria, James, Oliver and Vienna); Paul (Judith Choquette; Louise –Andrée, Samuel, d. Marie-Michelle, Simon and Élizabeth); Michel (Susan Dyke; Stephen, Maggie, Vivienne, Brooks, Jessica, Erik, Aryezon, Gavin, Gordon, Shannon); Thérèse Thibodeau; James Patrick (Colleen Kelly; Margaret, Suzanne, Ben and her future great-granddaughter).

Survived by her sister Leola (d. Lloyd Peelhman), and predeceased by her siblings Patrick (Doris), Teressa (Ken MacLeod), and Ivy.

Survived by her sister and brothers-in-law: Thérèse, Rollande (d. Jean-Paul Beaulé), Marthe (d. Fernand Roy), Laurent (Micheline Lemelin), Yvan (Monique Ouellette), Réal (Monique Gaudreault), Micheline (Ken Hilt), Jean-Guy (Diane Cloutier), Suzanne, Lise (Claude Lavigne) and predeceased by Berthe (Robert Turcotte), Renald (France Dubé), Jacques ( Jeannine Paré).

She also leaves behind many nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, including the Stone, the Walshe, and the Kelly families of St. Catharines, ON.

The family would like to thank the Heatherwood Retirement Home in St. Catharines, Ontario where she lived for many years before moving back to her hometown of Bury QC. A special thank you to St. Paul's Rest Home staff, for everything they did for our mother during her last months of life. Thank you to the CLSC Cookshire and Dre Stéphanie Guimond for their support and care.

Family and friends will meet August 29th, in Sherbrooke, at Steve Elkas Funeral Home, 4230 Bertrand Fabi Street, J1N 1X6, from 11 am to 1 pm. A Celebration of Life will take place at the chapel of the funeral home at 1 p.m. followed by interment at Grace United Cemetery in Bishopton.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Paul's Rest Home, 592 Main St., Bury, Quebec, J0B 1J0.

