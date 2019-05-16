|
Passed away peacefully, on May 15th, 2019, in her 95th year, after a long battle with dementia, at the Wales Home.
She leaves to mourn her husband Ronald of almost 73 years. Also her children: Bryan (Maureen), Karen (late Greg), Joanne (John), Peter, Wendy (Clayton), Lynne (Dan) as well as nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Cremation has taken place and a funeral and burial will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to acknowledge and thank the staff of Norton 3 for the wonderful and compassionate care given to Claire during all her years there. A very special thanks to Pam, Brenda and Joey, you three are everything excellent caregivers should be. Thank you so much!
Published in Sherbrooke Record on May 17, 2019