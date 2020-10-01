Passed away after a courageous battle with Lou Gehrig's disease (ALS) at the age of 84 on September 29, 2020 in Gatineau. Beloved husband of Marie-Ange Monvoisin. Loving father of sons Jean-Michel, Gilles (Melissa Phypers), Louis and daughter Mauricette (Steve Howlett). Cherished by his grandchildren Jonathan, Matthew, Jackson, Harrison and Amélie. Older brother of Nicole Lindor, and the late Jean Monvoisin and the late Hervé Monvoisin.
Born in Mauritius, Gérard and Marie-Ange immigrated to Canada from England in 1972 when Gérard was offered a position in the laboratory at the Sherbrooke Hospital where he devoted his entire career, and where Marie-Ange worked as an Auxillary Nurse. Gérard loved to tell and hear a good joke. He enjoyed traveling throughout Canada and US with his wife and travel partner of 59 years. In his youth he was a talented runner and remained passionate about track and field. He later became a bodybuilder and an international bodybuilding judge. He stayed fit and active well into his 70's, going to the gym on a regular basis as well as giving his time coaching weightlifting to young developmentally-challenged athletes.
Family and friends are welcome for the celebration of life service at the Steve L. Elkas Complex (4230 Bertrand-Fabi, Sherbrooke) on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. followed by the burial at the St-Peter's Anglican Cemetery, Sherbrooke.
We thank the staff at the Foyer due Bonheur in Gatineau for the care and support provided during his fight with ALS.
