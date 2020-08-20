1/1
Claude Ouellette
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Claude's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with ­sadness that we announce the passing of Claude ­Ouellette, 79, of Waterville, Qc, at the CHUS in ­Fleurimont on March 20, 2020.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rhoda Lowry Ouellette. He also leaves to mourn his sisters ­Solange Tremblay (the late Paul ­Paradis) and Denise Ouellette (Bernard Pépin). He was a loving uncle to many ­nieces and nephews, godfather to his 4 ­godchildren, and a good friend to many, including his fishing buddies and former colleagues in the tire ­industry.
The family will be receiving ­condolences from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20 ­Gordon St. in Sherbrooke. The ­funeral ­service will begin at 11 a.m. and burial to ­follow immediately at St. Antoine Cemetery in Sherbrooke.
Claude's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the CHUS for their care and kindness.
In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney or Heart Foundations would be greatly appreciated.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 20 to Aug. 21, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved