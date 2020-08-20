It is with ­sadness that we announce the passing of Claude ­Ouellette, 79, of Waterville, Qc, at the CHUS in ­Fleurimont on March 20, 2020.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Rhoda Lowry Ouellette. He also leaves to mourn his sisters ­Solange Tremblay (the late Paul ­Paradis) and Denise Ouellette (Bernard Pépin). He was a loving uncle to many ­nieces and nephews, godfather to his 4 ­godchildren, and a good friend to many, including his fishing buddies and former colleagues in the tire ­industry.

The family will be receiving ­condolences from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. on Saturday, August 29th, 2020 at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, 20 ­Gordon St. in Sherbrooke. The ­funeral ­service will begin at 11 a.m. and burial to ­follow immediately at St. Antoine Cemetery in Sherbrooke.

Claude's family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at the CHUS for their care and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney or Heart Foundations would be greatly appreciated.



