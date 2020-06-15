Passed away peacefully at the B.M.P. Hospital, on June 11th, 2020 in his 88th year. He was the devoted husband to Mildred "Millie" Mac Phee, loving father to Lewis and Patrick (Genevieve) and proud grandfather to Ashley. He was the son of the late Volney and Flossie Brunton, he is survived by his sisters, Joan and Evelyne and brothers, Bob (Sandra), Doug and Ricky (Gail) and by his sister-in-law, Anna Buck (late Louis). He was predeceased his brother Lawrence (Nellie) and sister Geraldine (late Ron).A celebration of his life will take place at a later date. The time and place will be announced later.The family wishes to thank all the staff of the B.M.P. Hospital for the wonderful care he received while a patient there. As expressions of sympathy, donations may be made to the B.M.P. Hospital Foundation (www.bmpfoundation.ca) and/or a charity of your choice.Arrangements entrusted to:DÉSOURDY?FUNERAL HOMES101 Jean-Besré, Cowansville QCPHONE: 450-263-1212FAX: 450-263-9557www.desourdy.ca