Cliff passed away at the Elisabeth Bruyere Hospital in Ottawa after an intense battle with cancer. He was a proud member of the Royal Canadian Air Force for over thirty years having served on bases across Canada and in Europe. He is predeceased by his loving wife, Sylvia Hayes, his ­parents Carim and Rose Elizabeth (Zacour), his brother Victor Sr. and his sister Salema. He is survived by his brother Bob, his niece Elizabeth (Betty) Durocher (Paul) and her ­family, nephew Victor Jr. (Joy) and his family, Sylvia's children Dave, Brenda and Sandy Currie and their families; cousins Karen (David Carter), Lynne (Rob Zdancewicz), Nancy (Art Szabo) and George Jarjour (Michele) and ­sister-in-law Connie Cornish and their families.

Consistent with Cliff's wishes no ­memorial is being held and his body has been donated to the University of Ottawa Faculty of Medicine.

Please consider making a gift to the Bruyere Foundation or the Ottawa Cancer foundation or Hospice Care Ottawa in Cliff's honour. His ­"dingles" will be sorely missed.

The family expresses its deepest­ ­gratitude to Dr. Andrew Mai for his extraordinary assistance. Published in Sherbrooke Record from June 25 to June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary