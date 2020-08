Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away suddenly at his home in Massawippi, Quebec on August 19, 2020 at the age of 52.

He leaves to mourn his son MacKenzie, brother Stephen (Melissa), niece Grace, nephew William, and also aunts, uncles, extended family and friends.

Clifford was predeceased by his parents Jim and Barbara Hutchison.

A private family burial will take place at a later date.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store