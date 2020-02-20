|
Colan Lincoln Coates passed away suddenly and peacefully on February 3, 2020 at the age of 86.
Predeceased by his parents the late Carlos Coates and the late Hazel Coates (née Woods) whom he joins in rest, as well as his siblings the late Reginald, (late Pat), the late Bruce (late Doris), the late Phyllis Larsson (late Rolf).
He is survived by his wife Doreen (née Moffatt) and children Monty (Karen) of Ottawa, Caroline (Brian) of Ottawa and Bradley (Judy) of Aurora, two grandchildren Chris and Katie, his siblings Helen Martin (late Roy), his twin sister Connie Friesen (late Abe), several nieces, nephews, and many wonderful cherished friends.
Family and friends may pay their respects at a service to be held on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Pine Hill Cemetery, Magog, Quebec followed by a Celebration of his Life at the Austin Town Hall, Austin, Quebec.
He will be forever missed and is no doubt continuing to share his many hunting stories. For those wishing, in lieu of flowers, a donation to a charity of choice can be made.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 21, 2020