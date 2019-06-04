Passed away peacefully June 2, 2019 at the Grace Village at the age of 100. Curtis was a family doctor in Sawyerville, Quebec for 55 years before his retirement in 2003. Curtis graduated from Bishop's University as a teacher in 1939 and taught high school for four years before deciding to pursue a degree in medicine which he completed at Laval University in 1948. Curtis was always very interested and involved in politics and current affairs. Curtis had great empathy in the care and well-being of others.

Curtis leaves to mourn his wife Hannelore Lind, Dieter (Marie) and ­grand­children Ulysses, Rose, Ella, Dagmar; Rainer (Lise); Brigitte and grandchildren Isabella, ­Jasmine, Maya; Volker and grandchildren Jon and Ryan; Uwe's son Matthias (Lynette). As well as, Opa to many great grandchildren.

Curtis was the son of the late Henry and Cora (Carrie Pope) Lowry. Father of the late Uwe Lowry and grandfather of the late Hans Lowry. Brother to the late Claud, Clayton, Floyld (Cecil), Clem, Carrie, Claris and Chilston.

Curtis leaves to mourn many nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Grace Village for the great care given to Curtis, especially to Pauline.

Visitation will be held at the new Sawyerville Community Center at 6 chemin Randboro, Sawyerville Friday June 7, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 7 to 9 p.m. A ­graveside service will take place at East Clifton Cemetery Saturday June 8, 2019 at 1 p.m.

In lieu of flowers donations in memory of Curtis may be made to Grace Village, East Clifton Cemetery or Eaton Cemetery. Published in Sherbrooke Record from June 5 to June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary