Cynthia Ellen Biggs, 66, died in her home after a courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, October 3, 2019 in Montreal, QC. She was born on June 10, 1953, in Richmond, QC to Douglas and Gladys Biggs.
Cherished colleague, friend and family member, she will be greatly missed.
She worked for nearly four decades as an integral member of the team at Reiter Petroleum.
She was predeceased by her sister Linda (Jean), and is survived by her brothers, Russell (Huguette), Wayne (Patsy) and Michael. She was beloved Aunt to Suzanne, Marcel, Stephen, Sarah, Heather and Mark and Godmother to Sonia.
Graveside funeral service will be privately held. Donations may be made to the charity of your choice or the .
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 18, 2019