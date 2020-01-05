|
|
D'Arcy William Joseph Enright, age 91, passed away peacefully in his home, his dog Gryphon at his side, on December 28, 2019 in Blandford, Nova Scotia. A scholar, a gentleman, a loving husband, a caring father and a sage grandfather, he will be deeply missed by all whose lives he touched.
D'Arcy was born on July 10th, 1928, in West Shefford, (renamed as Bromont), Quebec, to William Enright and Anna Enright (nee Brunelle). On October 1, 1955, he married Maureen (Mary Margret) O'Sullivan in Bromont. He worked in education as a teacher, a guidance counselor, and a school administrator for several school boards in Canada and, for a time in England. He was an active member of his community contributing his many talents to numerous organizations including: The Lion's Club, the Blandford Seasiders, Blandford and Area Historical Society, and was a founding member of Aspotogan Arts and Crafts.
D'Arcy is preceded in death by his beloved wife Maureen, his cherished sisters Joan and Noreen, and his infant son David who passed the 5th day after birth.
D'Arcy is survived by his six children: Marianne and husband Blaine, Oonagh and wife Louise, Amanda, Gillian and partner Keeley, Gerald and wife Youme, and Deirdre and husband Chris, his siblings; Keith, George, Ronald, Kathleen, and Audrey, his nine grandchildren: Jessica, Brendan, Cassidy, Brogan, Emma, Nicholas, Anna, Caedda and Candice, and son-in-law Paul.
Visitation will be at the Davis Funeral Home, 256 Pig Loop Rd., Chester, Friday, January 10th from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Phone: +1 902 275 3811.
Funeral Mass will be at Saint Augustine's Parish Catholic Church, 105 King St., Chester, Nova Scotia Saturday, January 11, 2020 at 11 a.m.
A celebration of his life will be held at the Blandford Community Center following the service from 12:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m., all are welcome.
We, the family, wish to extend our sincere thanks to all his friends and his community for the loving support they offered him throughout the years, he valued every friendship greatly.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 6, 2020