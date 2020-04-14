|
Dale was a skier, story teller, fisherman, hunter, joker, handyman and loving husband of 59 years to his wife Scottena (Scotty). He was a role-model father to his sons Ken (wife Tanya) and Steve (wife Viviane) and an adored grandfather to Brent, Sierra, Alexa, and Annaston. Having lived his whole life in Magog, Dale was a great lifelong friend to many with a great skill at making new friends at every turn, eliciting comments such as "he seems to know everyone in Magog" from his sons as they were growing up.
After a long and patient struggle with Parkinson's, the family sadly announce his passing on April 9, 2020 and now he is with the Lord where he's no doubt back to his hobbies with old friends. While he leaves behind a big hole in many of our lives, he also leaves behind many wonderful memories to be kept alive by his family and friends. We rejoice in knowing that we will see him again before we know it, and that he'll have new stories to tell and new friends to introduce us to. We love you, Dale.
A small family ceremony will be held at a future date.
Donations in his memory may be made to either of St. Paul's United Church in Magog (https://amgunited.wixsite.com/amgunited) or to Parkinson Canada.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 15, 2020