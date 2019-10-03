|
|
After a lengthy and courageous fight with a deadly disease, our hearts are saddened to announce the passing of Dale Royce Hamilton at the Magog hospital, on September 30th, 2019, at the age of 68. Dear son of the late Anson Claude Hamilton and Margaret Minnie Hamilton.
Besides his mother, Dale leaves to mourn his brothers Rodger (Mary-Ann Trebilcock), Lionel (Linda Kingsly) and William (Mary-Andrée Fortuné); as well as many nieces, nephews, uncles, aunts, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Family and friends will gather at the Cass Funeral Home, 545 Dufferin, Stanstead, QC, J0B 3E0, on Saturday, October 5th, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:oo p.m. An interment at the Crystal Lake cemetery is planned.
In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Dale Hamilton to the , 5151, boul. de l'Assomption, Montreal, Québec, H1T 4A9, would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Oct. 4, 2019