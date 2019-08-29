|
|
Passed away, at the CHUS-Hôtel Dieu, Sherbrooke, QC, on Thursday August 15, 2019. Daniel Downey, at the age of 61, was the beloved son of Richard Downey and Cécile Dion Downey.
Family and friends will meet at the Steve L. Elkas Complex, 4230 Bertrand-Fabi Street, Sherbrooke on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:40 p.m., followed by a service in the Complex Chapel.
Daniel leaves to mourn his parents: Richard and Cécile; his brother Patrick (Linda Labrecque); his sister Carolene (Pierre Roberge); his nephews, nieces, great-niece, great-nephew, as well as his aunts, uncles, cousins, other friends and relatives.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4, 2019