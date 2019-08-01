Home

David Grimond


1940 - 2019
David Grimond Obituary
At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins ­Hospital in Cowansville, on July 28th, 2019, David Grimond passed away peacefully after losing his battle with cancer at the age of 78.

He leaves to mourn his wife: Veronica Hollenbeck, his 4 children: Christopher (Lynn), Christine (Paul), Lori, Jeff (Michelle); his 8 grandchildren: Nick, James, Katie, Noah, Chase, Eric, ­Harmony, Emily; his 2 great-grandchildren: Logan, Owen; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.

Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette ­Crema­torium.

A gathering will be held at the ­Waterloo Cemetery for the ­immediate family at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 2, 2019
