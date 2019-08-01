|
|
At the Brome-Missisquoi-Perkins Hospital in Cowansville, on July 28th, 2019, David Grimond passed away peacefully after losing his battle with cancer at the age of 78.
He leaves to mourn his wife: Veronica Hollenbeck, his 4 children: Christopher (Lynn), Christine (Paul), Lori, Jeff (Michelle); his 8 grandchildren: Nick, James, Katie, Noah, Chase, Eric, Harmony, Emily; his 2 great-grandchildren: Logan, Owen; and many nieces, nephews and other family and friends.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
A gathering will be held at the Waterloo Cemetery for the immediate family at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Aug. 2, 2019