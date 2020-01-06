|
Passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on December 29, 2019 at the CHUS Fleurimont in Sherbrooke after a courageous battle with cancer.
Son of the late Sophie (nee Marcus) and Harold Israel, survived by a large extended family. Born in Montreal, he spent his childhood in Detroit before returning to the Côte St-Luc area of Montreal, and attending Westmount High School. He found his way to the Eastern Townships in the 70s, eventually becoming a long-time resident of Frelighsburg. Stuntman, mechanic without peer and blues guitarist extraordinaire. Dave's great heart, generosity, sweet riffs, quick wit and charm will be sorely missed by his countless dear friends, family and bandmates, and will stay forever in our hearts.
Visitation will take place at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 215 rue Rivière, Bedford QC.
Friday, January 10th, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A celebration of Dave's life will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Old Brewery Mission in Montreal. missionoldbrewery.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 7, 2020