Home

POWERED BY

Services
Complexe Funeraire Brome-Missisquoi
215 rue Riviere
Bedford, QC J0J 1A0
(450) 248-3749
Resources
More Obituaries for David Israel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Israel


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Israel Obituary
Passed away peacefully at the age of 63 on ­December 29, 2019 at the CHUS Fleurimont in Sherbrooke after a courageous battle with cancer.
Son of the late Sophie (nee Marcus) and Harold Israel, survived by a large ­extended family. Born in Montreal, he spent his childhood in Detroit before returning to the Côte St-Luc area of Montreal, and attending Westmount High School. He found his way to the Eastern Townships in the 70s, eventually becoming a long-time resident of Frelighsburg. Stuntman, mechanic without peer and blues guitarist ­extraordinaire. Dave's great heart, ­generosity, sweet riffs, quick wit and charm will be sorely missed by his countless dear friends, family and bandmates, and will stay forever in our hearts.
Visitation will take place at the: BROME-MISSISQUOI Funeral Complex, 215 rue Rivière, Bedford QC.
Friday, January 10th, 2020 from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. A celebration of Dave's life will follow at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Old Brewery Mission in Montreal. missionoldbrewery.ca
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -