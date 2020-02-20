|
|
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of David Luce on February 8th, 2020 at the age of 67.
David leaves to mourn his children: Danny (Chantal) and Tina (Jim); his grandchildren: Nicholas, Lucas, Curtis, Bryson, Dakota and Brooklyn as well as many other family members and friends.
As per David's wishes there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will take place in the spring at the Huntingville cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charron & Lamoureux Funeral Home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 21, 2020