David Luce


1952 - 2020
David Luce Obituary
It is with sadness that we announce the passing of David Luce on February 8th, 2020 at the age of 67.
David leaves to mourn his children: Danny (Chantal) and Tina (Jim); his grandchildren: Nicholas, Lucas, Curtis, Bryson, Dakota and Brooklyn as well as many other family members and friends.
As per David's wishes there will be no visitation. A private graveside service will take place in the spring at the Huntingville cemetery.
Funeral arrangements entrusted to the Charron & Lamoureux Funeral Home.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Feb. 21, 2020
