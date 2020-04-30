It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Mr. David Danforth at the Hôtel-Dieu Hospital, on April 26, 2020, at the age of 63, formerly from Waterville. He was a dear son to the late Morris and late Mary-Jane Danforth.

David will be sadly missed by his sister Vye (late Robert). He is together again in heaven with his sisters Marguerite (Marcel), Cora, Louise and Shirley (Philippe). He also leaves many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and dear friends.

Given present circumstances surrounding the Covid-19 virus, funeral services will be announced at a later date.

The family wishes to thank the caregivers of the palliative care unit at the Hôtel Dieu hospital for the exceptional care given to David. Vye wishes to express her sincere appreciation to her children for their presence and support.



