David William (Duke) Gibbs


1970 - 2020
David William (Duke) Gibbs Obituary
Born August 28th, 1970, died April 19th, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. Predeceased by his father Ross Gibbs and his mother Doreen Chute Gibbs.
He leaves behind his spouse: Sheila Lassemba, his children: Cody (Chelsea), Jake, Wilder, Sevyn (Jo), Holly; family pets: Oscar, Willy, Luna; his brothers and sisters: Mike (Irene), Stewart, Debbie (Ken), Laura (J.P.), Lisa (Dan); his mother-in-law: Madeleine Sirois, his in-laws: Sharron (Lenny), Vincent (Mony), Sandra, Terry; and his many nieces, nephews and other family, long time friend Ricky Page and all his baseball buddies.
A special thank you to Taylor Clifford for all your help.
Dave #4 Gibbs will be loved and missed forever.
Cremation was held in Granby at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette Crematorium.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Apr. 28, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -