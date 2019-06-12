|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of David William Fisher wish to announce of his passing on June 11, 2019 at the Coaticook Hospital.
He leaves to mourn his wife Johanne Pouliot; his children: Aaron Fisher, Tyler Fisher, James Blue and Lisa Fisher; his ex-wife and dear friend: Kathleen Blue; his sisters: Susan Black, Sheila Fisher, Erica Fisher and the late Doreen Fisher. Mr. Fisher will also be fondly remembered by many other family members and friends.
Family and friends will receive condolences on Friday June 14, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Steve L. Elkas Funeral Home, 4230 Bertrand-Fabi Street, Sherbrooke, QC, followed by a celebration of his life.
Published in Sherbrooke Record from June 13 to June 14, 2019