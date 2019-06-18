|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Deborah Smith wishes to announce her passing on June 14th, 2019.
She was the cherished wife of Bruce. Loving mother of Troy (Joann), Joleen (Kevin) and Connie. Loving Nanna of Christopher, Matthew, Dylan, Caleb, Grace, Taryn and Ameila.
She is survived by her brothers Michael (Lisa), Mitchell (Cleo) and Kevin (Beverly). Will be fondly remembered by many family and friends.
Funeral service will be held Saturday, June 22nd at St. James Anglican Church Hatley, visitation from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. with service to follow. Interment at St. James Cemetery Hatley.
In lieu of flowers donations to St. James Church Hatley would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on June 19, 2019