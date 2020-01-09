|
It is with great sadness that we announce the death of Delmar after many years of failing health on December 26th, 2019. He has left us and gone into God's keeping.
He was the dearest husband of Nancy (Smith), much loved and proud father of Fraser, Stephen, Malcolm and Andrew. Beloved son of the late Stanley Marston and the late Elsie (Noble), and brother of the late Eldred Marston (wife Lucille (deceased) and second wife, Judith). Delmar was born at home in Shipton, May 7, 1935. He attended schools in Danville and Asbestos. He and his brother owned and operated the family dairy farm in Danville until May 1972. Delmar then
became a school bus driver for twenty-eight years and he did home renovations and repairs for many in the Danville area. Delmar's ready smile and helping hand was much appreciated by clients and friends. Delmar was a faithful member and trustee of the Advent Christian Church. He was also a trustee for many years at the Beebe Advent Christian Camp. The church and Beebe Camp were of great inspiration to the Marston family throughout the years. He was a Boy Scout leader for several years. Delmar enjoyed travelling; he and Nancy took many lovely trips before and after retirement. Left to mourn are Fraser (Mary Anne), Kanata, ON; Stephen (Lynn), Calgary, AB; Malcolm (Lisa), Fredericton, NB; Andrew (Carolyn), Newcastle, ON. He was a much loved "Papa" to ten
grandchildren, Carl & Carrie; Jordan, Kieran & Drew; Cole & Bethany; Matthew, Nathan & Alex. He was a great-grandfather to Luna, Oak, Vadon and Lucy with two more great-grandchildren expected in the new year. Delmar will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
We wish to thank Delmar's caregivers, especially Denise, who enabled him to remain at home. Also, we are grateful for the help we received from the CSSS Des Sources (Asbestos) and for the many services they provided.
There will be a private family interment and celebration of his life at a later date. If desired, donations to the Beebe Advent Christian Camp, 2650 Cedarville Road, Ogden, QC JOB 3E3 would be appreciated.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Jan. 10, 2020