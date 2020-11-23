1/1
Denis (Bohdan, Danny) Marak
1941-2020
It is with profound sadness that the family announces the passing of Dan at his home in Sutton, Quebec on November 20, 2020. Predeceased by his wife Jill (2015). Son of Ivan and Stephania Marak. He leaves behind his children, Tracy (Tony) and Kelly; his grandchildren Tiana and Tiffany; his sisters Mary (Stan) and Alice; his nieces and nephews, Laura, Derek, Stephanie and Greg, and many friends. Dan spent many years at Collins and Aikman, retiring as Vice President of Finance. He felt passionate about his work and the industry he supported, making lifelong friends during his tenure there. Dan loved to travel and was an avid sports fan, playing hockey and baseball. For many years he enjoyed season tickets at the Olympic Stadium and Montreal Forum, often enjoying the game with his daughters and maybe a Molson or two. As per his wishes, cremation will take place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Danny also loved his cats and dogs and rescued many. Donations in his memory can made to the SPCA.
"May each tear and each fond memory be a note of love rising to meet you."


Published in The Sherbrooke Record from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
