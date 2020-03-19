|
|
Dennis Wayne Holmes, 77, of Edmonton, AB passed away on February 25, 2020 after a valiant battle with lung disease. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Linda Holmes, brother Winston Holmes, son Scott Holmes, daughter Della Tindill, and grandsons Mathew Tindill (Hillary), Hunter Tindill, and many other family members. Dennis was an amazing husband, father and grandfather, who cherished his family. He is loved and will be missed by many!
Thank you to the doctors, nurses, homecare team, and many others who helped support Dennis during his extended illness. Your care and compassion meant the world to him and his family.
At his request, no service will be held. In lieu of flowers, tune-up your car and check the air pressure in your tires – he would have wanted that.
Published in Sherbrooke Record on Mar. 20, 2020