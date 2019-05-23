It is with great sadness that we ­announce the passing of Diana Mizener on the 21st of May.

Diana joins her beloved husband Arthur. She will be missed by her many nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and great-grand nieces and nephews.

She was the daughter of the late Strader McIntosh and Leda (Merkley) McIntosh. She was a caring sister to her twin the late Donald Strader McIntosh, the late Elizabeth

(McIntosh) Marcus, and the late Richard McIntosh.

It was her wish that there will be no funeral service or visitation at this time. A celebration of her life will follow at a later date at the DuBoyce Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank Dr. Nolze for her many years of support and friendship.

Cremation was held at Les Jardins Funéraires Bessette in Granby.

As a remembrance to Diana, ­donations may be made to the Creek United Church in memory of Diana Mizener c/o May Banks, 4 Gaboury Rd., Foster, Qc J0E 1R0. Published in Sherbrooke Record from May 24 to June 4, 2019