It is on September 27, 2019 that our dear Diane (Johnson) Vigna, a very gentle soul, passed away with her loving husband Michel Vigna at her side. She was a nurse for many years at the Sherbrooke Hospital in Quebec, then at the Kamloops Royal Inland Hospital in BC.
She was the daughter of Homer and Edith (Edkins) Johnson.
She leaves to mourn her two sisters in law Jeanne St-Laurent (wife of the late Donald) and Roxane Gagnon (wife of late Wayne) as well as her nieces and nephews, Patricia (Steve Patrick), Ann, David, Jill (John Labree), Kim, Wendy (Steve Rowe), James (Geneviève Avril), cousins and friends.
We would like to thank the personnel at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice for their excellent care.
In lieu of flowers we would appreciate a donation at Marjorie Willoughby Snowden Hospice in Diane's name.
Condolences may be sent to the family at DrakeCremation.com
Published in Sherbrooke Record from Oct. 4 to Oct. 7, 2019